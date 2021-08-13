Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

SONVY stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993. Sonova has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

