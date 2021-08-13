MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MJardin Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 237,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,747. MJardin Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

