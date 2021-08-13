UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HENKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HENKY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. 15,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

