KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Commerzbank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY remained flat at $$7.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

