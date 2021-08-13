KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY remained flat at $$7.35 during trading on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

