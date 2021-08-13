Fatcoin Price Hits $0.0475 on Exchanges (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Fatcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.