Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Price Target at €67.31

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.77 ($78.55).

1COV has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €55.94 ($65.81). The stock had a trading volume of 514,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a one year low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

