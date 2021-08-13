Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 2,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,270. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

