$0.07 EPS Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 232,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,942. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.