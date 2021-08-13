Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.28. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 756.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.