Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Leoni (LEO)

Leoni (ETR: LEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – Leoni was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Leoni was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Leoni was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/30/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/9/2021 – Leoni was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.70 ($7.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:LEO traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €16.07 ($18.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni Ag has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.60.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

