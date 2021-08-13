Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,050. The firm has a market cap of $576.39 million, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

