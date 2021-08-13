Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. 87,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

