Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.31.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.