Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 54.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

