Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) PT Raised to $31.00 at Roth Capital

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGFY. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

AGFY stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,078. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agrify by 39.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agrify by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

