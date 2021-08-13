Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 11,376 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

