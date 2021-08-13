Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. 207,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,055. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.