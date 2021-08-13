Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.95.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.86. The company had a trading volume of 230,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.50. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$11.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

