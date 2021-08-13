TD Securities Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$26.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.10. 96,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,644. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$13.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.9622577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

