Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.10. 63,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,787. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$761.17 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.08.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
