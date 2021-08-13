Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.10. 63,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,787. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$761.17 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.924406 EPS for the current year.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

