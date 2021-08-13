TD Securities Increases Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$16.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$15.31. 22,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$477.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,875. Also, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,800. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $234,243 over the last three months.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

