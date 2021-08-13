Scotiabank Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

CHR traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 EPS for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

