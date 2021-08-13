PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $35.38 million and $54,867.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043845 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

