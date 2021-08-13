Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report $27.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.45 million to $27.79 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $20.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.20 million to $107.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.68 million, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $147.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of SILK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. 4,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,996. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

