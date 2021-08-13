Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $249.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.42. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $255.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.