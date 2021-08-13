Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce sales of $471.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,267. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

