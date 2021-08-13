Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $14,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Frontline by 318.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

