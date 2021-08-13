monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $264.19

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $264.19 and last traded at $261.44, with a volume of 878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

