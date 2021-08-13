Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$226.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$219.00 to C$226.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$219.56.

Shares of CTC.A traded down C$3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$198.87. 61,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,150. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$122.81 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$195.83.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

