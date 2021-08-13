For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Up 2,264.8% in July

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,400 shares, an increase of 2,264.8% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,094,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTEG traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 251,157,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,014,625. For The Earth has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

For The Earth Company Profile

For the Earth Corporation manufactures and sells consumable household products in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of laundry detergents, household cleansers, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, dishwashing detergents, and other cleaning products under its own and private label in retail chains.

