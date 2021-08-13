GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 2,690.0% in July

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 2,690.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTCH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,132,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About GBT Technologies
