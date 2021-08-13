GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 2,690.0% in July

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 2,690.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTCH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,132,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

