SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 301,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

