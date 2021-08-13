Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.18.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.55.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.