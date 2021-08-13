Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) PT Raised to C$81.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAM.A. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.33.

BAM.A stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$116.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$38.77 and a 12 month high of C$72.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.24.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

