Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $147,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.