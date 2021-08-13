West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 566,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $116.79. 45,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

