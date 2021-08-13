Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. 239,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,615,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

