Aperimus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. The Marcus comprises approximately 1.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

MCS stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,039. The company has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

