AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 688.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 78,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. 17,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,955. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.