Datto (NYSE:MSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Datto (NYSE:MSP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 78.26.

Get Datto alerts:

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.