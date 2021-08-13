Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,542. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.