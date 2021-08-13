Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 13331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

