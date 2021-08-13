Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $43.94. 3,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,269. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

