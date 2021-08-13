eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

EMAN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 17,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,735. The firm has a market cap of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. eMagin has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,230,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,317,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,033. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

