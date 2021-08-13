Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 108,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

