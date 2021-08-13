East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $83.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. 10,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

