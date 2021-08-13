Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of HT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $359.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

