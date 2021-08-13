American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $995.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

AEO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 83,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.