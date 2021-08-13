$0.32 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

